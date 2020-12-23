A semi accident near Highway 81 and Highway 20 had traffic stopped in both directions on Highway 81 early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Norfolk Police Division. Traffic will be stopped for several hours.
The Nebraska State Patrol reports that there is almost zero visibility across much of Northeast Nebraska and urges people to not travel.
US 81 in both directions: Roadway is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush.
Between NE 71A Spur (8 miles south of Madison) and US 20 (22 miles north of Norfolk). The roadway is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. Expect blowing snow. There are warnings of white out conditions. Travel is not advised.