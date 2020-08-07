Security Bank of Laurel, Allen, Coleridge, Osmond and Hartington has thrown its support behind new agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College with a $25,000 pledge to the Nexus campaign.
“Agriculture is a rapidly changing industry,” said Keith Knudsen, Security Bank president and CEO, in a media release. “With constant advances in technology and genetics, there is a real need for continuing education to support the next generation of producers.”
Security National Bank was founded in 1928 by J.J. Delay of Beresford, South Dakota, according to the college media release. After changing hands several times, it was purchased in 1973 by a group of local investors led by Richard E. Adkins. That local ownership has continued with Rick and Joan Adkins.
Between 1991 and 2005, the bank grew to include offices in Allen, Coleridge, Osmond and Hartington, in addition to the main bank in Laurel. In 2012, the bank’s name was changed to Security Bank.
“We appreciate the ongoing support from Security Bank,” said Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs. “The bank created an endowed scholarship in 2006. This donation to the Nexus campaign will continue to provide educational opportunities for students.”
“Northeast students are important in meeting our staffing needs,” said Susie Koranda, Security Bank executive vice president. “We also recognize that Northeast graduates tend to stay in the area, helping sustain our rural communities.”
The contribution from Security Bank will help build phase one of new agricultural facilities on Northeast’s Norfolk campus that will completely replace an old 1920s farm structure.
The initial phase of construction includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms; a new farm site with a large animal handling facility and other farm structures for livestock operations; a farm office; and storage.
The new facilities will be near the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex on Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk. Site work began in April, and construction should be completed by the fall of 2021. Groundbreaking ceremonies are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m.