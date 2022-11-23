A second engineer’s look at options to provide flood protection to the city of Battle Creek also points to the need for at least one dam, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors heard Tuesday night.
Engineer Mike Sotak updated the board on what FYRA Engineering has determined so far in its analysis of alternatives to prevent flooding.
The second study was approved by both the Madison County Board of Commissioners and LENRD board in August after the first study done by JEO Consulting called for three dams to be built in the Battle Creek watershed. That study’s findings didn’t meet the approval of several landowners in the area who saw the possibility of more than a thousand acres of farm ground being taken out of production.
The initial three-dam proposal also came with an estimated cost of $63 million.
FYRA Engineering’s study looked primarily at alternatives that landowners and others who lived in Battle Creek area had suggested: A diversion channel, widening the Battle Creek channel, a detention pond and a levee.
Sotak said FYRA’s findings show that the larger of the three dams is needed and would provide the most reduction of Battle Creek’s discharge, but the other two dams could be replaced with either a detention pond, a diversion channel, a levee, or a combination of those options. Those options would be less expensive than two more dams, but how much less isn’t yet known as FYRA is still working on cost estimates.
FYRA’s proposal also fits the scope of the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) Program, Sotak said. That’s important because a WFPO designation could provide federal funding to help fund the flood protection.
Sotak said the dam is also needed for the recreation benefits it would provide, noting the latter benefit is needed for the work to qualify as a WFPO project.
Sotak said a detention pond, which is proposed on the south side of county road 839, is the most expensive option of the alternatives because of the cost of excavating the ground and building a berm tall enough to capture the water. He said the detention cell is still cheaper than two more upstream dams, but that the diversion channel parallel to the creek, and/or a levee along the right bank of the creek look to be the less expensive options.
Sotak said he should be able to present options for the board to consider next month, including cost estimates.
FYRA’s finding that no option would work without the dam didn’t sit well with Keith Dittrich, one of the landowners who have objected to the dams. Dittrich asked if a cleanout of the creek channel along with a diversion channel would suffice without a dam.
Sotak said some clean out of the creek channel is part of the proposal, as is some hydraulic improvements through town, but the clean out is not enough to achieve the flood protection needed.
As for the dam option, Dittrich said, it would mean continuing down the path of putting a dam out in the country with all the issues and problems that have been talked about for months. Those issues include water quality and lack of stream flow. He also suggested that the dam was a foregone conclusion before any study was done.
“I'm not confident that we have adequately considered clean out,” Dittrich said, adding that he had heard months ago, without any engineering analysis having been done yet, that the plan would include a dam.
“That causes me some concern that this plan that we're going to get in a week or so or sometime in the future was pre-planned,” Dittrich said.
Sotak also updated the board on what it would cost to repair the Scribner Air Base’s east dam, which the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources has given a poor rating. The preferred option, he said, is to raise the dam one foot and widen the spillway. That work would cost about $206,520.
LENRD projects manager Curt Becker said he needs to meet with the landowner who asked for help repairing the dam to make sure he is on board with the shared cost he will have before the board takes any action on that project.
Sotak said the dam doesn’t provide a lot of benefits in terms of flood damage reduction but does protect areas downstream, including preventing water from flowing over Highway 275.
Director Chad Korth said the benefits outweigh the costs.
“Think about all the dams that once were upstream from Battle Creek that are gone today,” Korth said. “If a lot of them were still there to retain a little bit of water we probably wouldn’t have the problems there we have today. Any water we can hold back is beneficial.”
Also Tuesday, LENRD assistant general manager Brian Bruckner updated the board about an illegal use of an irrigation well in Thurston County. Bruckner said the well owner was sent a certified letter three weeks ago and has responded and does agree to the terms spelled out by the LENRD.
Those terms are that the underground pipe that is connected to one irrigation system be excavated, cut and permanently plugged. That action, he said two weeks ago, is what the LENRD board’s executive board had agreed on.
Director Ron Gustafson said he thought an additional penalty is warranted and said it sets a precedent that the only thing that can happen to others who do the same thing is that they must quit.
LENRD attorney Don Blankenau said the way the LENRD’s rules are written, the well owner is first offered a way to come into compliance. If he fails to comply, the step would be to take him to court where more penalties could be imposed.
Blankenau, however, urged the board to make its rules for violations more efficient by following statute, which allows the district to come down harder on the individual first, and work out a resolution later. More districts are transitioning to following statutes in their rules, he added.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors met Tuesday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk.
Board members present: Mark Hall, Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Kurt Janke, Matt Steffen, Dennis Schultz, Chad Korth, Rod Zohner, Gary Loftis, Jerry Allemann, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Anthony Wisnieski, Joel Hansen and Scott McHenry.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, 12 members of the public, two media representatives.
Meeting lasted 3 hours, 45 minutes, including a 45-minute finance subcommittee.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the finance subcommittee recommendations, including Lower Elkhorn NRD income of $269,147 and expenses of $542,976; Logan East Rural Water System income of $87,856 and expenses of $62,480; and Wau-Col Water System income of $6,754 and expenses of $4,696.
— Accepted the LENRD’s fiscal year 2022 audit done by Dana F. Cole & Co. Donita Pokorny, CPA, presented the audit report.
— Tabled a vote on setting 2023 water allocations for wells in the quantity management sub-areas, which are in parts of Madison and Wayne counties, until the December board meeting to give the board and staff more time to learn the effects allocations may have on crop insurance matters. The recommended allocations were: Eastern Madison County sub-areas — 18-acre inches for gravity/flood irrigation, 13 inches for subsurface drip systems and 14 inches for center pivots; Wayne County sub-areas — 17 inches for gravity/flood irrigation, 12 inches for subsurface drip, and 13 inches for center pivots.
— Approved nine Community Forestry Program and two Forestry Incentive for Public Facilities applications at a cost of $33,045.75.
— Approved JP Electric’s bid of $4,860 to run wire to the six existing light poles in the Maple Creek Recreation Area campground.
— Agreed to purchase of a 2023 Ford F-150 supercab 4-by-4 pickup truck from Courtesy Ford of Norfolk for $42,385. The 2014 F-150 it will replace will either be sold or traded, depending on the best offer.
The LENRD board also:
— Heard that manganese levels in the water from the Logan East Rural Water System’s (LERWS) test well were high. The well would work to serve the LERWS but not to serve the Village of Craig. Water from an irrigation well about 4 miles from the test well was sent to a lab and if those results are positive a discussion will take place about whether to drill another test well.
— Heard from Josh Schnitzler, water resources/operations coordinator, that 27 more vadose core samples were taken in Cuming, Dodge and Colfax counties. Deeper core samples will be taken at 6 to 10 more sites. Results of those samples and the isotope samples taken from wells in those counties will be information the board will use to determine if parts of those counties should be designated as Phase 2 groundwater management areas.
— Was introduced to Brian Tichota, the LENRD’s new communication specialist. He replaces Julie Wragge, who is now the district’s grant coordinator.