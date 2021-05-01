Second round of hydrant flushing to begin

The Norfolk Water Division began its annual water main flushing program this week, with flushing conducted during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day.
Flushing will begin Sunday evening and conclude Thursday mornings. No flushing will take place the evenings of Thursday, Friday or Saturday. It is estimated the flushing program will be completed by Thursday, May 20. The Norfolk Water Division is asking that the public refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.
Areas to be flushed during the week of May 2-6 are as follows:
All areas from Hillview Drive east to 13th Street and north of Benjamin Avenue to Alaska Avenue; 18th Street east to Seventh Street and south of Maple Avenue to Washington Avenue.
Locations to be affected by the flushing will include:
Grant School, Hiland Dairy, Fire Station Number One, Holiday Inn Express, Milk Specialties, Westside School, AWG, Sunset Plaza, Overhead Door, The Meadows, St.. Joseph Nursing Home, Galeta area, Ponca Housing Authority, Skyview Medical, Faith Regional East Campus, Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic, Behavioral Health/The Chateau and all commercial locations along 13th Street from Maple Avenue south to Washington Avenue.
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria-free; however, it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored. Customers living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform any laundry tasks at this time. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.
The City of Norfolk would like to thank citizens for their patience during this program. Those requiring additional information may call the water division at 402-844-2210.