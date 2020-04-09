Second Madison County death reported

NDN COVID-19 file

LINCOLN — Two deaths related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Wednesday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 14.

Lancaster County announced its first COVID-19 related death, that of a male in his 50s who was hospitalized.

Madison County announced a second death in a positive case previously reported. The man, in his 70s, had multiple underlying health conditions.

All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures until May 11.

It's critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable state Directed Health Measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus

