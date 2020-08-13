O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of 16 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district on Thursday.
They included two cases in Antelope County, one case in Boyd County, one case in Brown County, three cases in Knox County, six cases in Pierce County and one case in Rock County that through case investigations have been determined to be due from close contacts with positive cases. The remaining cases of one in Brown County and one in Holt County have been determined to be due to from community spread. All close contacts with all cases have been identified and asked to quarantine.
Carol Doolittle, North Central prevention coordinator, said additionally, North Central District Health Department is saddened to inform the district of the second COVID-19 related death in the district. The case was a Pierce County man in his 70s and was reported to have underlying health conditions.
North Central has reported out 29 new positive COVID-19 cases, nine recoveries, and one death in the district since reporting on Monday of this week.
As of Thursday at 3 p.m., North Central has 138 Total Cases (TC), 88 Recoveries (R), and two Deaths (D).
By county, they are listed as follows: Antelope: TC: 22, R: 17, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 8, R: 2; Brown: TC: 4, R: 0; Cherry: TC: 6, R: 5; Holt: TC: 15, R: 9; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 41, R: 35; Pierce: TC: 38, R: 17, D:1; Rock: TC: 4, R: 3,