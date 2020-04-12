Second COVID-19 case reported

NDN COVID-19 file

DAKOTA CITY — The Dakota County Health Department reported its second case of the coronavirus in the county on Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release on the department’s Facebook page, Dakota County Health Department reported that the patient is a woman in her 40s. She brings the total number of cases in the county to two.

The release also indicates the department will be updating the public daily around 4 p.m. with any new COVID-19 results.

The release also indicates residents should do the following:

* Stay home whenever possible.

* Avoid gathering in any groups (if a group is necessary, limit it to no more than 10 people — and remember the six feet rule).

* Do not visit or host people who do not live with you. This includes family.

* Work from home if you can.

* Keep at least six feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

* Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

* If you are an employer, make plans so that you employees can stay home when they need to.

Cover your nose and mouth with a cloth mask when you are out in public.

* Shop one time each week, alone, and be efficient. Avoid browsing.

* Stay in touch with friends and loved ones by using your phone, tablet, computer, letters, or cards.

* Check in on neighbors and other people who may be alone or need help.

