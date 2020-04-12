Second COVID-19 case reported

DAKOTA CITY — The Dakota County Health Department reported its second case of the coronavirus in the county on Sunday afternoon.
According to a news release on the department’s Facebook page, Dakota County Health Department reported that the patient is a woman in her 40s. She brings the total number of cases in the county to two.
The release also indicates the department will be updating the public daily around 4 p.m. with any new COVID-19 results.
The release also indicates residents should do the following:
* Stay home whenever possible.
* Avoid gathering in any groups (if a group is necessary, limit it to no more than 10 people — and remember the six feet rule).
* Do not visit or host people who do not live with you. This includes family.
* Work from home if you can.
* Keep at least six feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.
* Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.
* If you are an employer, make plans so that you employees can stay home when they need to.
Cover your nose and mouth with a cloth mask when you are out in public.
* Shop one time each week, alone, and be efficient. Avoid browsing.
* Stay in touch with friends and loved ones by using your phone, tablet, computer, letters, or cards.
* Check in on neighbors and other people who may be alone or need help.