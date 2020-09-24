A bat captured in Wisner has tested positive for rabies, marking the second rabies-positive bat found in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District this year.
Both bats bit humans, and both individuals received treatment for rabies, according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. The first bat was found in Norfolk in August.
In their natural habitats, bats pose little risk to humans. Many eat insects and can consume millions of insects every night — including mosquitoes. This is beneficial to farmers and humans in general, the health department said.
When bats become infected with rabies and come into contact with humans, though, they can pose a health risk, as in the two recent cases. Without treatment, rabies is almost always fatal, the health department said.
Rabies is spread from animals to humans through saliva, bites and scratches. Washing the bite or scratch immediately with soap and water can be lifesaving. However, people should still seek medical advice, and vaccination and immunoglobulin injection are the standard treatments, the health department said.
The health department asks that people keep pets up to date on vaccinations. If a bat is found in a home, do not handle it with bare hands. Other wild and domestic animals can get rabies, too, so use caution when around animals that are acting erratically, the health department said.