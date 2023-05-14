SCRIBNER — Scribner will host “Battle of the Bulls” at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 19, beginning at 7 p.m.
This is the second annual Battle of the Bulls in Scribner in conjunction with the Miles for Heroes’ Freedom Fest, an event that raises funds for local wounded veterans.
Each year, Battle of the Bulls chooses an organization to gear the profits toward. Last year’s funds went to the Dodge County Fair Foundation. This year the funds will go toward the War Party Ranch, an organization that helps women escape from abusive relationships while teaching them the fundamental training of horsemanship, stockmanship and horse packing. The program focuses on giving women safety and the skills necessary to create stability and independence as they work in agricultural, racing and horse communities. Every woman at the ranch receives 10 weeks of training for them to work with one of the more than 70,000 ranches and outfitting operations across the United States.
“Bull riding in these (small-town) venues is in-your-face, exciting action. We wanted to bring some of that to Scribner and showcase what we work on all year,” said event producer Ryan Whitaker. “This year we teamed up with War Party Ranch because that’s a cause we can all really stand behind with a direct correlation to our western way of life.”
The event will include bull riding, mutton bustin’ for the kids and a Steer Scramble, a women’s-only event that consists of trying to remove a ribbon from the tail of a steer.
“It’s one of our town’s biggest event attractions,” said Scribner’s economic development director, Elizabeth Valla. “The event is run by local volunteers, and 90% of our sponsorships are from Scribner. That speaks volumes about our community and the passion we have for bringing more entertainment into rural areas, while supporting great causes.”
“We couldn’t be more appreciative of all of the sponsors and volunteers who helped make this event a possibility,” Whitaker said. “We look forward to bringing you a heck of a show May 19.”
There is an admission to the event. Children under 10 and those with a valid military ID may enter for free.
To see more about this event, visit facebook.com/battleofthebulls. Any questions about the event may be directed to Ryan Whitaker at 402-575-1649 or Kelly Schnoor at 402-317-1246.