MADISON — The attorney for a 14-year-old girl involved in the beating of another girl in February has filed a motion to transfer his client’s case to juvenile court.
The girl, who is being referred to as “Defendant 2” because of her age, appeared Thursday before Judge James Kube alongside her attorney, Brad Ewalt.
Ewalt elected to file the motion to have Defendant 2’s case transferred to juvenile court after Kube denied Ewalt’s plea in abatement in May. The abatement plea was filed by Ewalt on grounds that Defendant 2’s case was not suitable to be bound over to district court.
Defendant 2, who has been out on bond, is facing a first-degree assault charge after she and a 14-year-old friend of hers attacked a third 14-year-old girl inside the home of Defendant 1 on Feb. 4. The incident was recorded by Defendant 1’s sister.
A hearing to transfer Defendant 2’s case over to juvenile court has been set for Wednesday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m.
Defendant 1 had her case transferred to juvenile court in March and is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Aug. 9.