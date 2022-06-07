Six people were arrested as a result of a search warrant executed by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
About 2:30 p.m., the Daily News learned of the arrests of several people in Stanton. When reached by phone, Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that five people were arrested after suspected meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found at a Stanton residence on Hickory Street.
The sheriff’s office received a series of reports over the weekend related to thefts of catalytic converters, as well as gasoline, Unger said. The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Seth Gatewood, homeless, allegedly stole fuel from two vehicles by drilling into and damaging the gas tanks.
After authorities identified Gatewood as the suspect in the thefts, they obtained a search warrant at the Stanton residence, as well as Gatewood's vehicle.
Gatewood apparently left the Stanton residence Monday when he learned that the sheriff’s office was investigating the catalytic converter thefts. Since he was arrested, Unger said, Gatewood has refused to cooperate.
His charges include four counts of theft, criminal mischief, obstructing a police officer and driving under suspension.
Five people who were at the residence while the warrant was being executed were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia after law enforcement allegedly located meth and other items with meth residue on them.
The five suspects include 33-year-old Christian Sidzyik of Stanton, 29-year-old Darion Hanson of Stanton, 25-year-old Natasha Vanness-Hauf of Stanton, 29-year-old Dylan Bolte of Stanton and 43-year-old Jeremy Dewitt, homeless. Sidzyik and Vanness-Hauf also were charged with possession of marijuana.
Unger said that thefts of catalytic converters have become a major problem across the Midwest. Law enforcement is working with metal vendors in attempts to thwart the thefts that cause significant damage and cost to victims' vehicles, he said.