A man on probation for a felony drug conviction was arrested on Monday following a search of his property.
At 1:47 p.m., Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of North First Street to assist a Nebraska state probation officer, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The probation officer had been conducting a search of a probationer’s residence and allegedly located a glass smoking pipe in the probationer’s bedroom.
The Norfolk police officer tested the pipe, Bauer said, and it yielded a positive result for methamphetamine. The probationer, 33-year-old Solomon Partee of Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
According to court records, Partee was sentenced to 18 months of probation on Dec. 1 in Madison County for possession of ecstasy.