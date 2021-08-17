At least seven law enforcement cruisers from four agencies were searching for a man who fled a traffic stop on foot on Tuesday afternoon.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a deputy from his department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was westbound on Highway 275 near South Eastwood Street in Stanton County. It is believed the stop happened about 1:40 p.m.

The vehicle drove in the ditch, and the man fled north into a lot of trees. As of about 2:45 p.m., four law enforcement agencies believed they had the man cornered, but he was not apprehended, Unger said.

It is unknown if the man has a weapon, but he is known to law enforcement officials, the sheriff said. 

The four agencies involved are both the Stanton County and Madison County sheriff’s departments, Norfolk Police Division and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Unger has confirmed that two police K-9 units are assisting in the search, along with drones. He also confirmed that drugs were thrown from the vehicle.

