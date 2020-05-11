The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted an unsuccessful cadaver dog search Monday for Leroy Doerr, who disappeared in October.
Members of the Yankton County Search and Rescue and the sheriff’s office searched several spots within a 10-mile radius of Doerr’s residence, located east of Creighton, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
The search was unsuccessful and the investigation continues. The sheriff’s office is reminding area farmers to watch for articles of clothing, as well as bones and remains, while they are doing fieldwork.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was first notified of Doerr’s disappearance on Oct. 12 by family members. They had last seen him the previous day.
The initial investigation found no evidence of foul play.
Doerr was described as a white man, 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with green eyes and blond hair.
During the initial investigation, the sheriff’s office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. During the search, fire departments and rescue units from Creighton, Bloomfield, Wausa, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview, Brunswick, Neligh and Yankton Search and Rescue all assisted.
Doerr is entered as missing in state and national missing person databases.