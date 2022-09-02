Kelcey Schrage
Courtesy photo

LINCOLN — An inmate has gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community on Friday and failed to return to the facility.

Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine out of Madison County. He has a tentative release date of Feb. 10, 2023.

Schrage is a 32-year-old white man, 6 feet tall, weighing about 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

