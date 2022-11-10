A man was hospitalized as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Cuming County on Tuesday.
The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred about a mile south of West Point along Highway 275 around 5:45 p.m.
A 2006 International Truck hauling manure driven by Scott Eisenmenger of West Point was southbound on Highway 275 when the vehicle stopped to turn east on to F Road. While Eisenmenger and his vehicle were stopped on the highway waiting to turn, a 1988 Dodge pickup driven by Lane Johnson of Scribner struck the truck from behind, according to the sheriff’s office.
The collision caused heavy damage to the Dodge pickup, and Johnson had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Franciscan Healthcare in West Point for injuries he sustained in the crash.
Besides the sheriff’s office, responding agencies included West Point Fire and Rescue, Cuming County Emergency Management, the West Point Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Department of Roads assisted with traffic control and road closures.
The accident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.