Michael Homes of Scribner in the truck he won from the Nebraska State Lottery game Truck$ and Buck$. 

A Scribner man said he’s been playing the Nebraska Lottery’s Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game since he moved back to the state in 2009.

On Tuesday, Michael Homes’ diligence paid off as he was awarded a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4-by-4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck. Homes purchased his winning ticket at Scribner Express at 205 Railroad St. in Scribner.

Nebraska Lottery officials presented Homes with his prize Tuesday at Scribner Express.

When he bought his winning ticket, he picked up three Mega Millions tickets in addition to three Truck$ & Buck$ tickets.

He scratched the tickets off at a friend’s house. When he showed his friends he’d won a truck, he said, they thought he was joking. Homes called the store manager where he’d bought his ticket and then raced back to check and make sure it was actually a winner.

In the 26th edition of the popular Truck$ & Buck$ game, players have the opportunity to win one of seven Ford F-150 trucks as well as cash and ethanol-enriched fuel prizes. After Homes’ win, six trucks are still up for grabs. This year’s trucks are all blue, as voted on by Nebraska Lottery players last summer.

The truck prize is valued at $56,600, which includes $1,199 for costs associated with ownership and state and federal withholding paid by the Nebraska Lottery of $2,830 and $13,584, respectively. The odds of winning the top prize in Truck$ & Buck$ are 1 in 300,000, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.74.

