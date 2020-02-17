Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue for a disturbance early Saturday morning.
Capt. Mike Bauer said the call came at 1:19 a.m. When officers arrived, they could hear a woman screaming from one of the apartments. Officers forced entry into the apartment and located the woman and a man, Tyson Tilden, 30, Norfolk.
Tilden had three active arrest warrants and was taken into custody on the warrants.
The woman described that Tilden was yelling at her and would not allow her to leave. The situation escalated and he was reported to have physically assaulted her, Bauer said.
This all reportedly happened in the presence of a small child. Along with the warrants, Tilden was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment and child abuse.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.