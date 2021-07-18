MADISON — The City of Norfolk Solid Waste Division is hosting a scrap tire collection day at the Madison County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The event — funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy — starts at 7 a.m. at the fairgrounds, where the solid waste division will accept tires until the 500-ton mark is reached. Access to the collection site must be from west Highway 32/West Third Street, north on Fairgrounds Road; signs will be posted.
Eligibility requirements to participate:
— Madison County resident
— Madison County driver’s license (must show prior to entry)
— Madison County license plates
— No tires from dealers or repair shops
— No rims or other material on tires, such as concrete, steel, wood, etc.
— Owners unload their own vehicles (bring help if you need it to avoid delays)
— 75 tires per customer
For more information please visit https://bit.ly/3icqug2. If further information is needed, call 402-844-2230.
The collection day is sponsored by the City of Norfolk, Madison County Fair Board, Madison County Highway Department and City of Madison, with support from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, City of Madison Police and Madison Fire and Rescue.