Norfolk Fire Chief Scott Cordes has been selected as the new assistant city administrator for Norfolk.
Cordes has shown his commitment to Nebraska and Norfolk over his long public service career. Cordes is a Scribner native who has been employed with the city since 1996, according to a press release.
Cordes started in the construction business before taking a position with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office as an inspector. He advanced to assistant state fire marshal before taking the reigns as the City of Norfolk’s fire marshal. Soon after, he was promoted to assistant chief and ultimately fire chief in 2011.
“Scott has served Norfolk for the past 25 years and has been instrumental in building a culture of service and dedication within the fire division. His ability to connect with people, along with the respect he has earned from elected officials and city staff, will be instrumental in our mission of providing a high level of service to the community,” said City Administrator Andy Colvin. “We are all looking forward to Scott’s leadership in this new capacity.”
Mayor Josh Moenning also offered his regards.
“Chief Cordes has served as a key leader in Norfolk for several years, dedicating his career to keeping Norfolkans safe,” Moenning said. “He is an excellent manager, problem-solver, and communicator. In this new role, I am excited to see his responsibilities grow in the areas of administration and community growth and development.”
Cordes said he is looking forward to his new role.
“It has been a true blessing for me having had the privilege to work with and among so many amazing people in my past roles, and I am excited to expand that role in this administrative position in service to the fine citizens of Norfolk in the quality manner that they deserve,” he said.
Cordes will begin serving as assistant city administrator along with fulfilling the responsibilities of public safety director on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
Cordes and his wife, Lora, have four grown children and six grandchildren together.