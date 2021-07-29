Weather Alert

...DEGRADED AIR QUALITY LATE THURSDAY THROUGH THIS WEEKEND DUE TO WILDFIRE SMOKE... WHAT...Wildfire Smoke will cause Moderate to potentially unhealthy air quality. WHERE...Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa WHEN....Tonight especially near and north of Interstate 80, continuing into Friday across the entire area, and possibly continuing through the weekend. IMPACTS...The smoke may become dense enough to cause health impacts, particularly for individuals with respiratory problems, elderly, and young children. HEALTH INFORMATION...Those with health conditions sensitive to air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. Should air conditions worsen, prolonged or heavy exertion should be avoided by those susceptible to air quality issues. Others may want to consider the impacts of the expected poor air quality when planning and participating in outdoor activities and adjust as necessary. For the most recent update on air quality across the region, please visit airnow.gov, and your local health department web pages.