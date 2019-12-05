The Norfolk Community Theatre will present “A Wrinkle in Time” starting Thursday.
The play is the story of Meg Murry, a high-school-age girl who is transported on an adventure through time and space with her younger brother, Charles Wallace, and her friend, Calvin O'Keefe, to rescue her father, a gifted scientist, from the evil forces that hold him prisoner on another planet.
Performances will be Thursday to Saturday, Dec. 5 to 7, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at 2 p.m.
All performances are at the Cox Activities Center on Northeast's campus. The science fiction performance is based on the novel by Madeleine L'Engle and adapted for the stage by James Sie.
Ticket information is available at www.nctheatre.org.