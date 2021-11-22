Science Day at Woodland Park

Science Day event at Woodland Park Elementary School in Norfolk.

 Courtesy photo

Speakers from the University of Nebraska Extension, Northeast Community College and Edgerton Explorit Center spent the day exploring how wind energy affects our lives as part of a Science Day event at Woodland Park Elementary School in Norfolk.

The day included experiments, demonstrations, rocket flying, bubble making and a schoolwide paper airplane flying competition. The day culminated with an all school assembly from Edgerton Explorit Center using live raptors.

Science Day is an annual tradition at Woodland Park Elementary that is highly anticipated by both staff and students. This opportunity is provided each year through a generous donor who has created a science grant through the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation.

