SCHUYLER — A handgun, knife and ammunition were seized Wednesday morning in Schuyler and a student taken into custody.

Just before 10 a.m., officials at Schuyler Central High School were alerted that a student may be in possession of a gun and ammunition on the high school grounds, according to a press release from Robert Farber, Schuyler police chief; and Denise Kracl, Colfax County attorney.

School officials immediately located the student, whose name will not be discussed because the student is under 18, according to the release.

School officials located a handgun, knife and ammunition and secured them before turning them over to the Schuyler Police Department. The student remained in custody as of late Wednesday afternoon, according to the release.

Nebraska statue prohibits the possession of a firearm in school, on school grounds, in a school-owned vehicle or during a school sponsored activity or an athletic event. Unlawful possession is a Class IV Felony.

