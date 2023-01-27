SCHUYLER — A Colfax County man has been arrested on suspicion of committing sex crimes against children.
About 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Colfax County Attorney Bruce Prenda, the Schuyler Police Department arrested Celvin R. Lopez Cabrera, 24, of Schuyler on charges of sex trafficking of a minor, sexual assault, pandering, child pornography, visually explicit depiction, enticement and solicitation involving four children ages 14 to 17.
Lopez Cabrera is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m.
The investigation was forwarded to the county attorney’s office and is ongoing, Prenda said. There is no immediate likelihood of harm to the public, he said. Law enforcement is asking for assistance and is encouraging anyone who may have information related to the investigation to contact Sgt. Ryan Andel with the Schuyler Police Department at 402-352-2415 or the Colfax County victim and survivor advocate at 402-352-8502.