A pursuit through Columbus this past weekend resulted in the arrest of a Schuyler man on suspicion of multiple charges.
About 8:15 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle was driving through an alley in Columbus and attempted to turn onto 26th Avenue, Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said in a press release. The driver of the vehicle had to take evasive action to miss colliding with a Platte County deputy who was driving on 26th Avenue.
The vehicle immediately accelerated rapidly in an attempt to elude the deputy, Wemhoff said. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for the purported failure to yield, as well as speeding. But the driver allegedly refused to stop and continued in an attempt to elude the deputy and other law enforcement authorities.
The vehicle was driven north through Columbus, where the driver then traveled eastbound on the Parkway. The driver eventually drove the vehicle into the parking lot of an apartment complex on Fifth Street. The driver, Wemhoff said, bailed from the vehicle and then attempted to hide under a vehicle in the parking lot.
The driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Connor Krivanek of Schuyler, was located and taken into custody. Krivanek was transported to the Platte County Detention Facility, where he was jailed on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, fourth-offense driving during revocation, failure to yield right of way and a stop sign violation. Bond was set at $2,500, which Krivanek has since posted to be released from jail.
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the apprehension of Krivanek by the Columbus Police Department.