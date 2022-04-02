A Schuyler man is facing several charges after he allegedly led law enforcement on a pursuit Friday afternoon.
About 1:05 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 2004 Ford Explorer that was operated by a subject known to have several warrants for his arrest, said Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.
As deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 22 near Monroe, the driver, 40-year-old Juan Lemus of Schuyler, refused to stop, Wemhoff said. Lemus apparently attempted to evade deputies as he traveled eastbound on Highway 22 at excessive speeds.
At the junction of Highway 81 and Highway 22, Wemhoff said, Lemus proceeded onto Highway 81 traveling southbound toward Columbus. He then turned off Highway 81 and proceeded eastbound on Lost Creek Parkway. Lemus turned off the parkway at 48th Avenue and proceeded southbound before turning west onto 41st Street in Columbus. The Schuyler man pulled into a residence in that area, where deputies were able to take him into custody.
Lemus was placed under arrest and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility, where he was booked on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of methamphetamine, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious plates, no valid registration and three Colfax County warrants (two felonies, one misdemeanor).
Lemus remains in custody and will have to await a bond review hearing before any bond is set, Wemhoff said. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Columbus Police Department and the Nance County Sheriff’s Office.
This incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.