A Schuyler man is facing several charges after he allegedly led law enforcement on a pursuit Friday afternoon.

About 1:05 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 2004 Ford Explorer that was operated by a subject known to have several warrants for his arrest, said Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.

As deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 22 near Monroe, the driver, 40-year-old Juan Lemus of Schuyler, refused to stop, Wemhoff said. Lemus apparently attempted to evade deputies as he traveled eastbound on Highway 22 at excessive speeds.

At the junction of Highway 81 and Highway 22, Wemhoff said, Lemus proceeded onto Highway 81 traveling southbound toward Columbus. He then turned off Highway 81 and proceeded eastbound on Lost Creek Parkway. Lemus turned off the parkway at 48th Avenue and proceeded southbound before turning west onto 41st Street in Columbus. The Schuyler man pulled into a residence in that area, where deputies were able to take him into custody.

Lemus was placed under arrest and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility, where he was booked on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of methamphetamine, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious plates, no valid registration and three Colfax County warrants (two felonies, one misdemeanor).

Lemus remains in custody and will have to await a bond review hearing before any bond is set, Wemhoff said. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Columbus Police Department and the Nance County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

In other news

The cranes are returning. Will the tourists?

The cranes are returning. Will the tourists?

GIBBON — People in the Platte River's Big Bend region look to the sky in early March when they hear familiar notes sung by a few high-flying Sandhill cranes. They know the full-throated chorus isn't far behind.

WSC hosts first Plains Writers Workshop

WSC hosts first Plains Writers Workshop

WAYNE — Wayne State College hosts its first Plains Writers Workshop on Friday, April 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Gardner Hall Auditorium. Sponsored by the WSC Language and Literature Department, the workshop is free and open to the public.

End of COVID may bring major turbulence for US health care

End of COVID may bring major turbulence for US health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it could create major disruptions for a cumbersome U.S. health care system made more generous, flexible and up-to-date technologically through a raft of temporary emergency measures.

Regional notes for March 31

Regional notes for March 31

Cedar Catholic High School student wins first place with poem; Meeting for Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project planned; Construction to start on Hwy 20; Tarnov pancake feed to be held.

Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The pilots on a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., decided to bring their jet down in Denver after the cockpit windshield shattered above 30,000 feet. The crew repeatedly told passengers to remain calm until they landed.

Into the wild: Animals the latest frontier in COVID fight

Into the wild: Animals the latest frontier in COVID fight

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) — To administer this COVID test, Todd Kautz had to lay on his belly in the snow and worm his upper body into the narrow den of a hibernating black bear. Training a light on its snout, Kautz carefully slipped a long cotton swab into the bear’s nostrils five times.