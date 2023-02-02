A Schuyler man died Thursday as the result of a two-vehicle crash at the Stanton-Colfax county line.
Law enforcement and rescue personnel were called to the scene located at Highway 15 and 822nd Road just before 3 p.m., said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
An investigation by the Stanton and Colfax county sheriff's offices indicated that a Toyota SUV was northbound on Highway 15 when it suddenly turned left off the highway toward 822nd Road and directly into the path of a southbound pickup, Unger said.
The driver of the SUV, Jeyco Gonzalez, 19, of Schuyler was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the southbound pickup, Tyler Regan, 24, of O’Neill was extricated from the wreckage by Clarkson Fire and Rescue and transported to the West Point hospital. Regan was later taken by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha for treatment of his injuries.
The accident scene blocked a portion of Highway 15 for more than three hours. A seat belt was in use in Regan's pickup, Unger said, and airbags deployed.
Unger said Gonzalez was operating the SUV with a revoked license, and authorities are working to determine if alcohol may have been a contributing factor.
Stanton County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene. Both vehicles were totaled.
