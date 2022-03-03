SCHUYLER — Food prices have soared across the U.S. amid ongoing supply chain shortages, and food pantries are struggling to keep shelves full.
Among those dealing with the fallout of increasing food prices are the people in charge of the Colfax County Food Pantry in Schuyler, which serves around 150 families every month.
Between soaring food prices and a 20% increase in families over the past three months, the Colfax County Food Pantry has dealt with a shortfall over the last year of about $500 per month, or a total of $6,000, said Bellyni Maldonado, pantry coordinator.
That shortfall has prompted the pantry to kickstart a 40-day fund drive, which began Wednesday and will continue through Easter Sunday, April 17. The goal of the drive is to raise enough money to help the pantry address its current financial situation, as well as putting the pantry in a position to address future needs.
The pantry is funded by local and federal grants, but the grants haven’t been able to fully fund the pantry’s needs. The combination of difficulty with Canadian grain and canola imports, plus increased food pantry demand and supply chain shortages, has created the perfect storm for pecuniary losses, Maldonado said.
The Colfax County Food Pantry carries a large inventory through Schuyler’s local grocery store, Didier’s. Maldonado said pasta and cooking oil are at the top of the list of items that have been difficult to come by in recent months.
Canada is one of the largest wheat-exporting and canola-producing countries in the world, but drought conditions over a several-month period have triggered sharp price increases in both products. The difficulty in obtaining those foods has forced the pantry to find replacements, which aren’t cheap.
“You would think you could resort to name-brand products as replacements, but those are much more expensive,” Maldonado said. “When it comes to cooking oil, rice, elbow pasta, pancake mix — those types of things are difficult to find and keep in stock.”
The Colfax County Food Pantry began operating in the fall of 2019 and has served more than 100 families every month since then. The number of families served was around 120 per month through most of the last two years, but the pantry was serving about 150 families per week during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For most of 2021, the pantry was serving about 120 families per month, but that number has increased to about 150 monthly families since December 2021.
Maldonado said she isn’t sure what caused the recent influx in families, but that it could be because of the continued price increases at grocery stores.
Schuyler is a community that Maldonado said has a large elderly population and an increasing number of families who are looking for more affordable food options, which she said are also likely contributors to the pantry’s escalating demand.
“Schuyler is a pretty small town, and the pantry has fulfilled a need for a big part of the population,” Maldonado said. “It’s important that we can continue to serve people in need.”
Maldonado started serving as the pantry’s coordinator in November. She serves as a bilingual community response coach for Columbus Area United Way and coordinates with numerous families in Schuyler to help them utilize community resources, such as supplemental nutrition assistance.
“I refer people to the food pantry quite a bit, and I started thinking that I should get to know the pantry and the people involved with it,” she said. “They had an opening last year, and I thought it would give me an opportunity to interact with a lot of the families I already work with.”
Maldonado said the ongoing fund drive is the first of its kind for the pantry. A donation box has been made available at the Pinnacle Bank locations in Schuyler, 301 E. 11th St. and 1605 Denver St. Donations made out to “Colfax County Food Pantry” also may be mailed to both banks, she said.
The food pantry continues to accept food donations, which can be dropped off at the pantry at 1213 Colfax St. in Schuyler on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Colfax County Food Pantry is available to all Colfax County residents who are in need of its services, and families are able to utilize the food pantry once a month.
“There’s always going to be a family in need, everywhere you go,” Maldonado said. “Food pantries everywhere are vital to so many people.”