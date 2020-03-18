SCHUYLER — Colfax County has declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.
Denise Kracl, Colfax County attorney and public information officer, said Colfax County will continue to work with all federal, state and local entities to keep citizens safe.
She said as of Wednesday afternoon, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the county. However, test kits for the coronavirus are not yet available in Colfax County and are limited in Nebraska.
At the current time, the public is asked to shelter in place and stay at home.
The Colfax County Courthouse and Schuyler City Hall will remain open to the public, but before coming, people are asked to make an appointment. The courthouse phone number is 402-352-8500. The city hall number is 402-352-3101.
With limited exceptions, no more than 10 people are allowed to congregate or be together in one location at one time. If more than 10 people are in the same location at one time, leave the location and call to make an appointment at a later time to return.
Anyone with questions regarding medical symptoms of COVID-19, call 211 on your telephone. If your symptoms warrant, you will be referred to a local COVID-19 testing facility.
This pandemic can last eight weeks or more.