HUMPHREY — Success does not come cheap.
Making the playoffs and winning championships makes for great memories and ensures school pride, but there are a lot of expenses that go into winning, and this year the NSAA has not reimbursed schools.
Jay Bellar, NSAA executive director, said it has not reimbursed schools but will look at its finances at the end of the school year in June to see if the NSAA can give schools some money to help defray their expenses.
“I did tell our schools that we will reassess in June to see if we do have any profit that we could reimburse at a reduced level,” he said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, attendance at last year’s boys basketball tournament was limited to immediate family and necessary personnel, and spring sports and other events were canceled.
This year, attendance was limited at high school games and all activities, including speech and one-act plays.
Eliminating sports and cutting attendance meant schools brought in less money through gate revenue and concessions.
The same math works for the NSAA, which sponsors state events. Because it lost revenue, it had less money to reimburse schools for travel, lodging and food.
Even in good years, the NSAA does not reimburse schools dollar for dollar.
“We give them (money) to offset their costs at the state tournament,” Bellar said.
He said there is a formula for how much schools receive based on how far schools travel and hotel costs and other expenses.
“It’s never going to be at 100%. We do go through a factoring process that we do use,” he said.
Most schools, he said, receive less than $1,000 because they do not have to travel far and do not stay as long at state tournaments.
Bellar estimated St. Francis received in the $4,000 range the last time it was reimbursed.
He said the NSAA received abut 70% of its normal revenue for state wrestling, and girls and boys basketball was a little more than 80% of pre-pandemic revenue.
“We feel pretty good about that because we didn’t know what to expect,” Bellar said.
The buildings were emptied between sessions for cleaning, which hit the fans in the pocketbook but allowed the NSAA to recoup some of its lost revenue.
But the NSAA did lose money from previous years, which it cannot get back.
“About two years ago for state boys basketball, our gate was about $565,000; last year our gate was $51,000, so we’re down about half a million from that one tournament, and then we didn’t have spring sports. That’s where we ask, ‘Where do we come up with that money?’ Well, we reimburse schools on average about $275,000 to $300,000, so we figured if we can save that money, it’ll really help us, but we’re still going to check that out at the end of the (school) year and see where we are. It doesn’t make much sense for us to pay that reimbursement and then ask for more money for membership or something else, so we thought this was a better way to go about it,” Bellar said.
The more success schools have, the more they have to spend in longer trips, longer stays in hotels and increased costs to feed athletes, coaches and support staff.
Eric Kessler, Humphrey St. Francis’ athletic director, said he understands the position the NSAA is in, but the school is still feeling the impact.
“The NSAA is not reimbursing schools for playoffs this year,” he said. “Luckily, we had a really good year last year, and we had built up some funds. But this year, both of our boys and girls basketball teams made it to state, both stayed in hotels, stayed for three days and spent a significant amount of money, so it certainly is a drain on our funds going into the spring sports season, you’re paying fees, and you’re not getting any money back.”
Greg Sjuts, Humphrey Public School superintendent, said school expenses did not change just because there was a pandemic.
“I think we all understand why they, the NSAA, made this decision, we (schools and NSAA) are all kind of in the same situation due to COVID-19 protocols limiting attendance at our activities, and ultimately we don’t have as much gate proceeds to pay the expenses we are incurring,” he said.
During the 2019-20 season, before the pandemic limited attendance at the boys basketball tournament in Lincoln, St. Francis was having a banner year.
The basketball, volleyball and football teams made it to Lincoln for state contests, so the school received thousands in NSAA reimbursement.
Add that to the fact attendance and concessions were not limited then and St. Francis’ coffers were in good shape.
Not so this year, despite more success in extracurriculars.
Kessler said this year, the volleyball team spent one night in a hotel in Lincoln for the state tourney, and both basketball teams stayed two nights. In addition, there was the rent of vans to transport the teams to Lincoln, plus meal money. The cost was around $3,000, and so far it is not getting any portion of that money returned by the NSAA.
This year, the state basketball tournament was stretched out to avoid large crowds because of COVID-19, and state track, for Class D, will be in the mornings of Tuesday and Wednesday, May 18-19, meaning two more nights of lodging for the two schools.
The greater a school’s success, the greater its tab.
To help rebuild its athletic fund, the St. Francis athletic department is conducting a raffle.
“Obviously, this is a great problem to have,” Kessler said. “Hopefully, we’ll be sending a bunch of kids to state track, but we’ll have two nights in Omaha. That’s why we’re doing this raffle, to try and raise some money.”
Sjuts said Humphrey Public Schools also would have to take a look at its finances.
“We may have to look at transferring general fund money to our activity account or cut back on some things we normally purchase with the hope that we can get back to normal in the fall with allowing all fans into our activities,” he said.
Kessler said he does not blame the NSAA because it also took a financial hit.
“No. 1, I have no fault with the NSAA. I fully understand what they went through. Last year they had to rent all those facilities and had hardly any fans. I totally understand what they’re doing. COVID has hit everyone in some way.”
Kessler said the raffle could help recover some of the money it is not getting from the NSAA, and he hopes the community supports it.
“That’s the hope,” he said.