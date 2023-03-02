The Nebraska State Patrol has received information regarding several false reports of school shootings that have been placed to 911 call centers across Nebraska on Thursday.
There is no credible information that any such school shooting has taken place in Nebraska, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC), a division of the state patrol, provided a bulletin to law enforcement agencies across the state and the Nebraska Department of Education regarding a trend of “swatting” calls that had been reported in several other states this year. Those states include Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Vermont. The bulletin advised local agencies to be prepared in the event the calls target Nebraska schools, which has been occurring Thursday.
There have been distinct similarities in the calls received by schools in other states, Thomas said, such as the use of VOIP technology to mask the caller’s identity and location, using or mocking a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names and pretending that they are hiding inside the school themselves.
The patrol is assisting local law enforcement agencies and school districts that receive these calls.
Those with information regarding the origin of these calls is urged to call NIAC at 888-580-6422 or submit an online tip at the NIAC suspicious activity report site — https://sars.nebraska.gov.