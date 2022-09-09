The Wakefield Public School was put into lockdown for awhile Friday afternoon after the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspicious person near Highway 35 and Highway 9 north of Wakefield.
Tom Decker, Dixon County Sheriff, issued a press released indicating that the sheriff’s office received a call of a suspicious person standing outside a white Chevrolet Impala with what appeared to be a rifle near the two highways.
Local schools were notified and put into lock down.
The Nebraska State Patrol outside of Wakefield located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop 2 miles east of Wayne on Highway 35. The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Conservation officer assisted on the call and traffic stop.
After speaking with the driver and passenger, along with conducting a search of the vehicle, it was determined there were no weapons in the vehicle.
Both the driver and passenger were released, and the lockdowns were lifted, according to the release.