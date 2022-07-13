Starting with the 2022-23 school year, there will again be a charge for school meals.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture did not extend the waivers covering the school meal cost for all students. Student meals will return to regular pricing (free, reduced and paid). Families of students who may be eligible for free or reduced price meals benefits must submit a new application each new school year (July 1 or after) to determine eligibility.
School meal applications are available on the district website: norfolkpublicschools.org/district/business-services/nutrition-services.html or by calling Jeanette Holtz at 402-644-2500, ext. 1140, or jeanetteholtz@npsne.org.
An application must be completed to qualify for free or reduced school meals as well as fee waivers for other school fees. Those students whose household income is at or below the free meal guidelines may receive meals free of charge. Students whose household income is at or below reduced meal guidelines may receive meals at a reduced price. To help during this transition, 2022-23 meal prices will remain the same with no increases from previous years’ meal prices. For reference, meal prices for the district in 2022-23 are as follows:
— Junior high and senior high lunch (7-12), $3.10
— Middle school lunch (5-6), $3.05
— Elementary lunch (K-4), $2.95
— Reduced lunch (all levels), 40 cents
— Reduced breakfast (all levels), 30 cents
— Breakfast (all levels), $1.60
— Milk (all levels), 50 cents
— Adult lunch, $4.05
— Adult breakfast, $2.60
Want to learn more?
For additional information, contact Bill Robinson, associate superintendent of business, finance and facilities at billrobinson@npsne.org, 402-644-2500, or Candace Schmidt, director of communications, candaceschmidt@npsne.org, 402-644-2500.