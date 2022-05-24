HUMPHREY — Land for a gym and fine arts center could be purchased soon.
The Humphrey Public School Board of Education discussed the acquisition at a meeting this month.
The final hurdle before buying the land was the environmental report, which came back clean.
Greg Sjuts, superintendent, reported the committee of Tim Meyer, Alan Huettner and Ron Zach met with landowners Pat and Michel Hastreiter, and they reached a financial agreement.
However, Sjuts said before that purchase agreement can be signed, a sight survey must be completed. Advanced Consulting Engineering Services of West Point was hired to conduct the sight survey.
Sjuts said he hoped to have the results soon, and he will contact committee members.
Once the sight survey is complete and adequate, Sjuts will contact the district’s attorney to have a purchase agreement drawn up for both sides to sign.
“I would really like to get this approved or at least brought to a vote at the June (13) meeting,” Sjuts said. “I think everything is progressing in a very positive way. We visited with Pat and Michele and everything went very, very well.”
Mid-State Engineering and Testing of Columbus has conducted a study on the viability of building on the land, and conducted the environmental study on the land to see if the ground is environmentally safe.
The board began talking about a gym and fine arts center in 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic spread, and all plans were put on hold until a later date.
At the Feb. 10, 2020, board meeting, members agreed a community committee should research details on what a gym would look like, location and funding and other details.
At that time, board members thought a gym could provide a place to walk indoors, a gym big enough to easily hold large crowds, an area for cardio workouts and a stage for play and speech contests as well as community events.
New discussions have not included details on the uses of the gym.