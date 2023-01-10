HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — A Newman Grove native’s road to becoming a mental health professional began in 2007 when she was involved in a serious car accident.
While driving in Norfolk, Brittany Pieke hit a semi-trailer that was attempting to pull out of a driveway. She became trapped in her vehicle under the semi-trailer and the Norfolk Fire Division had to use the Jaws of Life to get her out.
Emergency responders told her that she was “very lucky.”
“I walked away from that accident physically fine,” Pieke said. “But three days later, everything suddenly hit me. I became super anxious and depressed, and that is when I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). That’s where my passion and compassion for mental health counseling comes from because I’ve struggled with it. I want to help others heal.”
Now Pieke — who works in Hot Springs, South Dakota, as a K-8 student advisement counselor — is stressing the importance of suicide prevention training for school district staff.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the state and is the leading cause among those ages 10 to 19. According to a 2019 report, South Dakota has the eighth-highest suicide rate in the nation per capita.
At a Hot Springs School District school board meeting in November, Pieke and student council member Lillian Broyles presented this information on adolescent suicide rates in their call for additional training.
“It’s OK not to be OK,” Pieke said during a follow-up discussion. “Mental health does not discriminate, and it can affect any kind of student. Every child is unique and the approach to children needs to be equally unique to give them the tools to succeed.”
Pieke received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She then worked at Community Alliance mental health clinic in Omaha before heading overseas to teach English in Thailand.
Pieke returned to the states in 2019 to complete her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia.
After finishing her graduate studies, Pieke worked on the Crow Creek Reservation in central South Dakota for a year, then moved to Hot Springs this past August to begin her counseling duties.
“I wanted to continue to provide mental health care in a school setting as well as in a clinical setting, and this area provides that opportunity,” Pieke said. “I work at the school with kids Monday through Thursday and on Fridays I work at a private counseling practice in Rapid City.”
Pieke said many students suffer from mental health problems, but she is thankful that the stigma associated with these conditions is decreasing.
“Kids are now more open in talking about mental health,” Pieke said. “What we are trying to do here at school is bridge the gap between students and staff. That is why suicide prevention staff trainings are important.”
Pieke suggested to the school board that staff members participate in ASIST Training (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills), which is the “world’s leading suicide prevention training.”
“Nobody can ever fully be an expert on suicide or comfortable talking about it,” Pieke said. “But this training gives teachers the skills to feel confident in having these difficult conversations with students. It is an intense, two-day training where participants interact with each other. The training is led by a professional and can even be paid for by the state.”
In a separate conversation with secondary principal Kain Klinkhammer, he said the school also is working hard to implement student mentoring programs that build skills like leadership, resilience and emotional intelligence.
“I am glad that the district is acknowledging the issue and is taking steps forward to tackling it,” Pieke said.
“I believe learning about suicide prevention is just as important as knowing CPR or the Heimlich maneuver. I hope the suicide prevention training takes place sometime in the spring.”