Four people were transported to the hospital Monday morning with minor injuries following an accident in Stanton County that involved a school bus.
At 6:57 a.m. Monday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident in rural Stanton County involving a car and a Stanton Community Schools bus, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. The accident was on 562nd Avenue, just north of 843rd Road (East Benjamin Avenue).
The accident occurred when the northbound bus and southbound car met at the crest of a hill and collided, Unger said. The car sideswiped the bus as the bus was swerving into the ditch, he said.
The driver of the car, 23-year-old James Short of Woodland Park, was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue. The driver of the bus, 56-year-old Dallas Heppner of Hoskins, was not injured. Three school-age siblings were transported to Faith Regional by Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the sheriff said.
There were two other elementary students on the bus who were not injured and declined medical treatment at the scene. The car was considered a total loss and the bus suffered extensive damage. Seatbelts were in use by both drivers and airbags deployed in the sedan, Unger said.