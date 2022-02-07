Four people were transported to the hospital Monday morning with minor injuries following an accident in Stanton County that involved a school bus.

At 6:57 a.m. Monday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident in rural Stanton County involving a car and a Stanton Community Schools bus, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. The accident was on 562nd Avenue, just north of 843rd Road (East Benjamin Avenue).

The accident occurred when the northbound bus and southbound car met at the crest of a hill and collided, Unger said. The car sideswiped the bus as the bus was swerving into the ditch, he said.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old James Short of Woodland Park, was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue. The driver of the bus, 56-year-old Dallas Heppner of Hoskins, was not injured. Three school-age siblings were transported to Faith Regional by Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the sheriff said.

There were two other elementary students on the bus who were not injured and declined medical treatment at the scene. The car was considered a total loss and the bus suffered extensive damage. Seatbelts were in use by both drivers and airbags deployed in the sedan, Unger said.

Tags

In other news

$2.91 million grant for English learner educators

$2.91 million grant for English learner educators

Educators and families/caregivers of English learner (EL) students in Nebraska have an opportunity to develop their professional learning thanks to UCLA’s Center for Research on Evaluation, Standards and Student Testing (CRESST), which has been awarded a $2.91 million five-year National Prof…

New home for flag poles

New home for flag poles

Employees of EBM Construction in Norfolk and volunteers raise a flag pole in front of VFW Post 1644 on Thursday afternoon. Two more poles also were installed, all of which were donated by Elkhorn Valley Bank in Norfolk.

Wayne State College lands $1.2 million grant

Wayne State College lands $1.2 million grant

WAYNE — Wayne State College has been awarded the Track 1 Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship grant focused on recruiting talented students into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-educator preparation.

US employers shrug off omicron, add 467,000 jobs in January

US employers shrug off omicron, add 467,000 jobs in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a burst of 467,000 jobs in January despite a wave of omicron infections that sickened millions of workers, kept many consumers at home and left businesses from restaurants to manufacturers short-staffed.