Voters in the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge school districts narrowly defeated a $23 million bond issue on Tuesday for additions, renovations and improvements to school facilities.
The total vote was 787-737. The vote in Cedar County was 645 against and 611 in favor. In Dixon County, voters rejected it 136 to 123 while in Wayne County it was rejected 6-3. The projected levy would have added 11.1 cents per $100 of valuation and would have been paid back over 25 years.
Elsewhere in Cedar County, Hartington voters approved establishing an economic development program, with 35% of the revenue generated by a 1½% sales tax used to fund it. The authority to levy such a tax expired after 15 years, so the council voted this summer to put the issue on the ballot to get the consent of the people to reauthorize the sales tax and increase it by a half percent.
According to ballot language, sales and use tax is estimated to generate $112,500 per year for an estimated 15-year total of about $1,687,500. Hartington now has a 1% sales tax.
Voters approved the sales tax 500 to 359 and the economic development plan 500 to 339.
In West Point, voters got rid of the city’s economic development program cap that was approved in 2012. The vote of 966 to 290 eliminated the $134,500 cap but keeps the one-sixth of the 1.5% sales tax for economic development.
Voters in Humphrey also voted 234 to 137 to approve helping to finance a new swimming pool.
A half-percent sales tax increase was proposed, with proceeds earmarked for the construction of a new pool. The city has about $500,000 set aside for a new pool but needs the sales tax to help finance it.
Many counties voted on whether to get rid of the surveyor position. It appeared to be retained in all the Northeast and North Central counties Tuesday where it was on the ballot except Stanton County, where it was eliminated 1,977 to 839.