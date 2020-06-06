School board to meet

Norfolk Public Schools logo NDN

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will review remote learning parent surveys and committee report updates.

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education

WHEN: Monday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Through Zoom, a video-conferencing software. The public may access the meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/94029478917?pwd=cHIxS3c3eHAwR1hEclFwUGxqY3VuZz09.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The results from parent surveys regarding remote learning will be presented during the teaching and learning report.

— Board members will discuss a proposed update to an administrative rule related to homework during the policy committee report.

— The board will host an annual public hearing regarding parental involvement in schools.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to approve on the following:

— the updated administrative rule regarding homework.

— the 2020-21 senior high student handbook.

— the 2020-21 Little Panthers Preschool handbook.

— the 2020-21 classified staff handbook.

— the second and final reading of board policies 5008 (attendance), 5415 (anti-bullying), 5416 (student fees), 5417 (school wellness), 6370 (multicultural education), 6400 (parent/community involvement in schools) and 6410 (combined district and school Title I parent and family engagement policy).

— the second and final reading of policy 5208 (high school credit for middle school courses).

— the first reading of board policy 6210 (curriculum: development and adoption).

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board of education has been scheduled for noon on Thursday, June 25, via Zoom. The next regular meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at the NPS Central Administration Office. It will be open to the public unless an executive session is needed to protect the interest of the district or the reputation of an individual.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

