The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education will consider the resignation of Derek Ippensen, principal at Norfolk High School, at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 13.
Ippensen submitted his resignation, effective Friday, June 30, to seek other professional opportunities, according to a press release.
“I am proud of the work we have accomplished in the last five years, and I am confident the team at Norfolk Senior High will continue their work to prepare all students to pursue their goals for the future,” Ippensen said.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson thanked Ippensen for his service at Norfolk High, noting that students’ ACT scores have increased under his leadership.
Thompson said the district would immediately begin the search for a new principal to fill the vacancy at the high school.
In November, Ippensen had been announced as a finalist for the superintendent position at South Sioux City. Rony Ortega, principal at Bryan High School in Omaha, was later selected to fill the position.