The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved a new set of five strategic planning goals at its meeting this week.
The goals were developed by a strategic planning team, a “collaboration of community members, retired teachers, teachers and guidance counselors, school staff, administration, parents, students, board of education and school foundation members,” according to the board’s announcement of the goals.
The goals read:
— By 2026, NPS will exceed the state average on (all student achievement) assessments.
— By 2026, NPS will implement a plan of retention and recruitment for all staff.
— By 2025, NPS will develop a comprehensive communications plan to engage internal and external stakeholders.
— By 2026, NPS will enhance its comprehensive safety plans and procedures (physically and technologically).
— By 2027, NPS will have districtwide comprehensive systems of support for students.
The fifth goal was amended in-meeting to clarify that the support systems would involve “academics, behavior and mental health.”
The committee formed the goals after a two-day session of deliberation Nov. 7-8, in addition to a strategic planning report, which also was delivered at Monday’s meeting.
The report listed the “current realities” of the district, including aspects in which the district excelled, and others where it saw opportunities for improvement.
Staffing was of particular concern to the committee.
“Across the country, teachers are facing a difficult political climate and continue to advocate for an increase in pay,” said Angie Baumann, director of human resources for the district.
Baumann said the district has been attempting to address staffing issues by heavily attending job fairs and engaging in outreach to colleges in the state. She also participated in the Nebraska Teacher Shortage Summit in October.
“One of the best ways for us to battle the teacher shortage is to be able to retain our own high-quality teachers,” Baumann said.
One way the district hoped to reduce the impact of staffing issues was by raising pay. The board approved a 4.47% raise in compensation rates for substitute teachers, classified hourly and salaried staff (such as secretaries and custodians), nurses, district administrators and the superintendent.
Jami Jo Thompson, NPS superintendent, noted that “inflation rates of over 8% have really taken a toll on everyone, including our staff and our teachers.”
“Our comparability studies showed that we had fallen below midpoint, because other schools gave higher raises last year than we did,” Thompson added. “Our salary and benefits package really puts us at a significant disadvantage when we are competing for teachers and other staff members. We simply can’t get them to come to our district if they can be paid more and have better benefits in a surrounding school district.”
“The bottom line really is if we want to have a great school — and we do — then we need to have great teachers … and the only way we’re going to have those is if we pay them and compensate them appropriately,” Thompson said.
From information gathered from internal polling of the committee, the district identified “Panther pride,” “academic achievement,” “community support” and “technology” as elements the district excelled at, among many other categories.
Conversely, the committee identified “continued safety enhancement and secure technology” and “communicat(ing) student data in a meaningful way” as areas for improvement.
Challenges to the district included “recruitment and retention,” “school funding” and “the political climate,” among others.
The board stressed the importance of communication between schools and parents, as well as transparency and the ability to deal with “miscommunication and rumors head on.”
The implementation of the new strategic planning goals was one of the last acts of the current school board. New members of the school board, who will be inducted at the board’s first 2023 meeting on Monday, Jan. 16, will be responsible for seeing the goals to completion.