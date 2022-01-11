The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education reelected board member positions in its first meeting of the year.
Sandy Wolfe was reelected as school board president while Tammy Day was reelected as vice president in the Monday meeting.
Other board positions elected in the meeting were the treasurer and secretary. Bill Robinson was elected as the board treasurer while Jami Jo Thompson, school superintendent, was elected again as the secretary.
The board also discussed the strategic growth plan, presented by Thompson. The plan addresses the need for additional staffing and building improvements because of the increase in enrollment.
According to Thompson, the board hired RSP and Associates in 2018 for a more thorough analysis of school enrollment in Norfolk. That analysis found that there would be an increase in enrollment for the next five years. But what RSP and Associates couldn’t have predicted was the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thompson said when COVID-19 happened, the school saw a decrease in enrollment. Norfolk schools’ enrollment decreased from 4,572 in September 2019 to 4,437 in September 2020, 135 fewer students.
Because of this, the building projects based on the enrollment projections were put on hold.
“Were simply waiting because we don't know how much additional space we may need,” Thompson said.
While the board is waiting on the enrollment projections to become more clear, board members also discussed and approved the hiring of additional mental health professionals.
“It has been well-documented that social-emotional and mental health needs of students have increased nationwide in recent years,” Thompson said. “I would say they were increasing before the pandemic, and the pandemic certainly did not help that situation.”
According to Thompson, the current student to counselor ratio is:
— Elementary: 281 to one
— Middle school: 326 to one
— Senior high: 266.6 to one
The board voted and approved the addition of licensed mental health professionals for the district.
Mental health is an ongoing issue that the school board is addressing. This month, Norfolk Public Schools rolled out its Safe2Help program, an anonymous reporting program that allows people to voice their concerns for the well-being and safety of students.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted until 8 p.m.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Brenda Carhart and LeAnn Widhalm.
Others in attendance: Three from the media and several district administrators.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Board members approved a revision to the COVID-19 plan according to recent CDC guidelines. Students and staff who test positive for the virus must stay home for five days. On day six, they can return to school but must wear a mask to school. If they have a fever, they must stay home. If they refuse to wear a mask, they must stay home for all 10 days.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved bowling as an additional sport within Norfolk Public Schools.
— Approved the board committees.
— Approved the secretary and treasurer positions for 2022.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Jan. 27, at noon.