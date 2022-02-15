Tammy Day of Norfolk has decided not to seek reelection for a third term on the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education.

“When I was appointed eight years ago to fill a vacated seat, I always imagined that, if reelected, I would serve until my kids had graduated from high school,” Day said in a statement Monday. “Well, those eight years have flown by — my kids are both in college now — and that time I imagined so long ago is here.”

Day was appointed in 2014 to fill the remainder of Julee Pfeil’s term and was elected to a four-year term later that year. She won reelection to the board in 2018.

The filing deadline for incumbents is Tuesday.

“It was an honor to serve on the board — thanks to all the teachers, staff, and students who made my job so worthwhile,” Day said.

Regional notes for Feb. 14

