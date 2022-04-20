Norfolk School Board of Education candidates answered questions in a packed room during a candidates forum Tuesday night.
All seven of the Norfolk School Board candidates attended the event at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce building.
The forum started off with a question about health education standards.
"Will you support the health standards and, in particular, the comprehensive sexual education portion which begins with children as early as kindergarten?" said Paul Hughes, the moderator for the event.
Most of the candidates responded that they would not support the approval of health education standards in the district.
One of those candidates was Cindy Booth, who said the district needs to focus more on the fundamentals, such as reading, writing, math and science.
"I think these other things need to be left for the family to deal with and to present their children, and we do not need to be bringing those into the school situation," Booth said.
Candidate Randy Dee agreed that health education should be taught by parents.
"If what they want to teach kindergartners in this kind of environment, if you do that in public, you'd be a sexual offender, in my opinion, so that does not belong in our schools. I think it belongs in the hands of our parents," Dee said.
Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon, another school board candidate, echoed the sentiment that health education standards do not belong in schools.
"I don't think learning (sex education standards) is education at all. I want to protect the children in order to keep our values, and I think parents need to be parents and government needs to be government," Rohleder-Dixon said.
Candidate Teri Bauer also stated she was against health education standards.
"I think we are looking at some proficiency rates that probably are not over the top," Bauer said. "It shows that we should probably be more focused on reading and writing and arithmetic to our children. Let's give our kids a good education and get them ready for college."
While most of the candidates did not support health education standards in Norfolk schools, some offered a different perspective.
Candidate Leonor Fuhrer said she supports the school board's decision to not adopt the health education standards if they were approved by the state school board.
Fuhrer also said she would support age-appropriate materials to give to students and teachers to develop body safety
"I think that's something that we could develop that is age-appropriate with parents' voice, teachers' voice, administrators and local experts that we have in our community, including the child advocacy center that we have in our area," Fuhrer said. "I think between professionals that do this day in and day out, including our teachers and parents, we could develop something that could protect our children better."
Candidate Jake Claussen, who is running for reelection, was a part of the initial school board vote that approved not adopting the potential state's health education standards.
"I think that there is a time and a place for age-appropriate sexual education," Claussen said. "I think it absolutely should be given in the home. But I also think that the school needs to be cognizant of not everybody has a home environment, (like) I had growing up, that can provide that sort of education."
Incumbent LeAnn Widhalm thanked the community for being so involved during her answer.
"And it's because of parents and concerned citizens coming to the board meeting that the board revised policy 6212 to say that we would not automatically just approve of standards that come from the state," Widhalm said.
Other questions answered at the forum were about the teacher shortage, math and reading proficiency and transparency. The candidates had up to two minutes each to answer the questions.