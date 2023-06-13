The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved a $130,000 property purchase at its meeting Monday evening.
The purchase, approved with a unanimous 5-0 vote after a brief executive session, was for 405 and 407 W. Walnut Ave.
The purchased property will be converted into additional parking for the high school.
The high school has 473 parking spots and approximately 1,350 students, according to information shared at the board meeting.
According to nebraskarealty.com, the home on 405 W. Walnut Ave. was built in 1976 and has been vacant for more than five years. The address at 407 W. Walnut Ave. is the empty lot to the west of the house.
The house will be removed at an extra $10,000 expense, according to Bill Robinson, NPS associate superintendent of business, maintenance and facilities.
No timeline was given for the anticipated completion of additional parking on the newly purchased property.