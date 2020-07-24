The Norfolk High School graduation is set for Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m.
Annika Thomas is the class valedictorian; and Mason Borgman is the salutatorian. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the Norfolk High graduates have received:
— Emily Ames: American Legion Scholarship Unit 16 Youth Scholarship; Eastern Star Scholarship; Meadow Grove Federal Credit Union Scholarship; Stanton Ribfest Scholarship
— Ryland Bates: NECC Applied Technology Career Day Scholarship
— Anden Baumann: Academic Achievement Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Graduating with Highest Distinction; B Positive (B+) Doug Brown Memorial Scholarship; Campus Visit Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Cindy Froehlich Memorial Scholarship; Elks Teen Student of the Month; Four Year All A Award; Honors Academy Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Huge-NWU Recognition Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Joseph A. Ries Memorial Scholarship; Miller Science Scholarship; National Honor Society; Nebraska Strong Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Norfolk Morning Optimist Honoree; Norfolk Panther Booster Club Scholarship; Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Youth Salute; Pre-Health Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Presidents Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Youth Salute Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University
— Riley Bender: Four Year All A Award; Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Four-Year All-State Musician; Future Educator Scholarship; Honorable Mention for Omaha Orchestra Young Artist Competition; N.C.E.A. Scholarship; Nebraska Young Artist Award; NHS Music Boosters Scholarship; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Premier Young Artist Award from IU's Jacobs School of Music Scholarship; Principal's Lists-4 Years; Winner of Cherokee Symphony Concerto Competition
— Hayden Blitch: Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Honors
— Garrett Bloom: Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Honors
— Mason Borgman: Academic Achievement Award; Campus Visit Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Carol Gall Memorial Noon Optimist Scholarship; Capital Forum Representative; Creighton Academic Scholarship Creighton University Award; Experience NWYou Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Founders Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Four Year All A Award; Salutatorian; Graduating with Highest Distinction; Honors Academy Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Jenna Krivohlavek Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society; Nebraska Strong Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University NHS Science Award; Norfolk Daily News All-Academic Team; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Nominee; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Shaffel Award
— Logan Brtek: Academic Achievement Award; American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship; American Legion Scholarship; Four Year All A Award; Graduating with Highest Distinction; Harley Rector Memorial Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Lawrence and Hilda Jochens Memorial Enrichment Scholarship; Lions Club Scholarship; National Honor Society; NHS Science Award; NHS Theatre Boosters Scholarship; Norfolk Daily News All-Academic Team; Norfolk Morning Optimist Honoree; Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Nominee; Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Youth Salute; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Washington Elementary Scholarship
— Shelby Brunsing: Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society
— Shawn Bryde: President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Daphne Buss: John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; One Year All A Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Ralph, Florence, Jenni and Edna Walker Memorial Scholarship; Richard and Phyllis Hendrix Memorial Scholarship; Graduating with Honors
— Isabel Cabrera: Academic Achievement Award; National Honor Society; Graduating with Distinction; One Year All A Award
— Bryson Callies: Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) Auxiliary No. 3611 Service Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society; Norfolk Panther Booster Club Scholarship
— John Canham: One Year All A Award
— Rachel Carhart: Chancellor's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; One Year All A Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Graduating with Distinction
— Cole Carter: Graduating with Honors; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Quincy Caskey: Dean's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Paloma Castillo: Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Washington Elementary Scholarship
— Perla Codina: Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Westside Elementary Scholarship
— Alyssa Cuffe: Hycainth Harsch Memorial Scholarship-Northeast Community College; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Aaron Dittmer: Susan T. Buffett Foundation Scholarship
— Abigail Dittmer: Academic Achievement Award; Board of Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Kearney; David Distinguished Scholar-University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Graduating with Distinction; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; One Year All A Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; —
— Gage Dohren: Coach Hal Kuck Memorial Scholarship
— Braden Ehlers: Cooperating Partner Schools Scholarship-Wayne State College; Graduating with Distinction; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society; NHS Staff Scholarship; Northeast Nebraska Growing Together Cooperative Education Scholarship; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Cameron Eisenhauer: Academic Achievement Award; All-State Academic Honors-four years; Graduating with Distinction; Honor Roll-4 years; Husker Power Scholarship-University of Nebraska-Lincoln; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Three Year All A Award; Varsity Basketball Letter Winner; Varsity Soccer Letter Winner
— Jasmine Farrell: Academic Achievement Award; Dean's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Graduating with Honors; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Rylee Finkhaus: Graduating with Distinction; Elmer and Eunice Mohl Scholarship-Northeast Community College; National Honor Society; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Jacob Finley: Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Distinction; NHS Science Award
— Melody Fischer: Academic Achievement Award; Dean's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Graduating with Distinction; Jagmahan Desai and Family Scholarship-Northeast Community College; Norfolk Noon Rotary Scholarship-Northeast Community College; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Courtney Flohr: Third in Class; Academic Achievement Award; Elks Teen Student of the Month; Four Year All A Award; Graduating with Highest Distinction; Morning Kiwanis Outstanding Student Nominee; NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing; NSAA Academic All State for Cross Country and Swimming; National Honor Society; Norfolk Daily News All-Academic Team; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Nominee; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Melissa Flores: Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; One Year All A Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Quest Bridge Match Scholarship; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha
— Conner Frahm: EducationQuest Foundation Financial Aid Program Scholarship
— Grace Frewing: Graduating with Honors; J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Lions Club Scholarship; National Honor Society; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Myka Goeken: Graduating with Distinction; One Year All A Award; President’s Early Entry Scholarship-Northeast Community College
— Alexandria Guenther: John and Vickie Sehi Annual Accounting Scholarship-Northeast Community College; McMill CPA’s and Advisors Scholarship-Northeast Community College
— Zachary Guzman: Dean's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Graduating with Distinction; Jefferson Elementary Scholarship; NECC Health Career Day Scholarship; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Kelcie Hall: Graduating with Distinction
— Aleigha Halsey: Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Nominee; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha
— Alexis Harmon: Susan T. Buffett Foundation Scholarship
— Annika Harthoorn: Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Nominee
— Morgan Herley: Black and Gold Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Campus Visit Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Cooperating Schools Scholarship-Wayne State College; Graduating with Honors; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society; Nebraska Strong Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; One Year All A Award; Pre-Health Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Seth Higginbotham: Academic Achievement Award; Elks Teen Student of the Month; Four Year All A Award; Graduating with Highest Distinction; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Nominee; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Janea Hirschman: Academic Achievement Award; Dean's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Graduating with Distinction; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Cole Hobza: Graduating with Distinction; Morning Kiwanis Outstanding Student Nominee; National Honor Society; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Jalen Hoffman: Academic Achievement Award; Chancellor's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; NHS Science Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Omaha-Council Bluff Area Youth Salute; One Year All A Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha
— Jessica James: Susan T. Buffett Foundation Scholarship
— Alec Johnson: NECC Applied Technology Career Day Scholarship
— Courtney Karmann: Campus Visit Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Cornerstone Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Nebraska Strong Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Prairie Wolves Gold Event Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University
— Skylar Kelly: Deb Cover Memorial Scholarship; Eleanor H. Fuhrman Memorial Scholarship; Graduating with Distinction; J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh Scholarship; Elmer and Eunice Mohl Scholarship-Northeast Community College; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Lions Club Scholarship; National Honor Society; Norfolk Public Schools Foundation Scholarship Endowment; One Year All A Award; Susan T. Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Ted and Linda (Lanman) Toay Memorial Scholarship
— Caitlin Klein: Academic Achievement Award; Board of Governors Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Campus Visit Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; David Distinguished Scholar Award-University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Graduating with Distinction; Honors Academy Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Honors Academy-University of Nebraska Lincoln; N.W.U. Legacy Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; National Honor Society; Nebraska Strong Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Outstanding Senior in Band Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Senior Key Award-Band and Orchestra; Varsity Letter Band-4 years and Orchestra
— Jade Koch: Academic Achievement Award; Academic All-Conference Softball 2018 and 2019; Athletic Scholarship-Northeast Community College; Graduating with Distinction; National Society of High School Scholars; NCPA Academic All-State Award Softball 2019
— Hailey Koenig: Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society
— Cameron Korth: National Honor Society
— Kari Labenz: Chancellor's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society; Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Youth Salute; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Roger E. Maxwell Memorial Scholarship; Three Year All A Award; Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Highest Distinction
— Travis Lamm: Chancellor's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Evea LaPointe: Susan T. Buffett Foundation Scholarship
— Reece Lawrence: Graduating with Distinction
— Sidney Leuthold: Faith Regional Volunteer Scholarship; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Scholarship; O. and G. Kammerer Scholarship
— Cole Long: Academic Achievement Award; Chancellor's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Four Year All A Award; Honors Program-University of Nebraska at Omaha; NHS Science Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Graduating with Highest Distinction
— Reese Lowe: Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Norfolk Panther Booster Club Scholarship; Two Year All A Award; Academic Achievement Award
— Brody Luhr: Graduating with Distinction
— Baden Luna: Academic Achievement Award; Dean's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Two Year All A Award
— Alexzandrea Matteo: Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Washington Elementary Scholarship; Academic Achievement Award
— Alex McDonald: Academic Achievement Award; Chancellor's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Four Year All A Award; Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; NHS Science Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Evelyn Mejia: Aksarben Horatio Alger Scholarship; Graduating with Distinction; Nebraska Emerging Leaders Scholarship; Nebraska Press Association Scholarship; TeamMates New Generation Scholarship
— Katherine Meuret: National Honor Society; Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Distinction
— Josie Miller: Academic Achievement Award; Cooperating Schools Scholarship-Wayne State College; Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; NHS Science Award; Two Year All A Award
— Kenneth Mitchell: Board of Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Kearney; Dan and Trudie DePasquale Education Scholarship; Eleanor H. Fuhrman Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society; NHS Music Boosters Scholarship; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Richard Cross/Allen Janovec/NFL Speech and Debate Scholarship; Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Highest Distinction; One Year All A Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Jing Moreno: Four-Year Letter Winner Drama; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society; Nebraska Opportunity Grant-Northeast Community College; Peter Kiewit Scholarship-Northeast Community College; Richard Corkle Scholarship-Northeast Community College; Susan T. Buffett Foundation Scholarship
— Abigail Mrsny: Cooperating Schools Scholarship-Wayne State College; Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; Roger and Cindy Gipson Memorial Scholarship
— Colby Mrsny: Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; One Year All A Award
— Morgan Murren: National Honor Society
— Jonah Nathan: Academic Achievement Award; Dean's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Graduating with Distinction; NHS Science Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Juan Nava: Susan T. Buffett Foundation Scholarship
— Sarai Negrete: Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society
— Alyssa Nelson: National Honor Society; NHS Science Award; Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Distinction
— Tanner Newman: Academic Achievement Award; Board of Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Kearney; Graduating with Distinction; Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Nominee; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha
— Cayden O’Brien: Academic Achievement Award; Three Year All A Award; Graduating with Distinction; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Nominee Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha
— Levi Pearson: Academic Achievement Award; Dean's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Husker Traditions Scholarship-Univeristy of Nebraska-Lincoln; Distinguished Scholar Award-University of Nebraska at Kearney; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Graduating with Distinction
— Leah Petty: Board of Governors Scholarship-Northeast Community College; Eva C. Maas Memorial Scholarship; Four Year All A Award; FRHS Volunteer Scholarship; Graduating with Highest Distinction; Heartland Athletic Conference All-Academic Team-Volleyball and Soccer; J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh Scholarship; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Lincoln Journal Star All-Academic Team-Volleyball and Soccer; Lions Club Scholarship; Montessori Elementary Scholarship; National Honor Society; NCPA Academic All-State-Volleyball; NECC Part-time Student President's Honor List; NHS Music Boosters Scholarship; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; State Troopers Association of Nebraska Inc. Ultimate Sacrifice Scholarship; Varsity Letter Winner Volleyball, Soccer, Music; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Dean's Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha
— Raydel Piovet Socarras: Susan T. Buffett Foundation Scholarship
— Matthew Protzman: Academic Achievement Award; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Norfolk Panther Booster Club Scholarship; Phyllis A. Brown Hendrix Scholarship; Graduating with Highest Distinction; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Three Year All A Award
— Sydney Rader: Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) Auxiliary No. 3611 Service Scholarship; Missouri Western Softball Scholarship; National Honor Society
— Arleth Ramirez: Campus Visit Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Cornerstone Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Morning Kiwanis Outstanding Student Nominee; National Honor Society; Nebraska Strong Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; NHS Staff Scholarship; Omaha-Council Bluff Area Youth Salute; Ralph, Florence, Jenni and Edna Walker Memorial Scholarship; Sacred Heart Altar Society Scholarship; Todd Schlender Memorial Scholarship; Youth Salute Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Distinction
— Justin Ramirez: Doug Witte/ELL Tribute Scholarship; Susan T. Buffett Foundation Scholarship
— Neptali Ramirez: NECC Applied Technology Career Day Scholarship
— Natalie Reynolds: Campus Visit Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Experience NWYou Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Founders Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Graduating with Highest Distinction; Honors Academy Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Huge-NWU Recognition Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; N.W.U. Legacy Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; National Honor Society; Nebraska Strong Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Norfolk Daily News All-Academic Team; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Nominee; Omaha-Council Bluff Area Youth Salute; Student Council Scholarship; Youth Salute Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Three Year All A Award
— Chase Roberts: Carol Gall Memorial Scholarship; Graduating with Distinction; Washington Elementary Scholarship
— Jacob Rusk: Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Graduating with Honors
— Katelin Russell: Graduating with Distinction; One Year All A Award
— Jordan Schaecher: Board of Governors Scholarship-Northeast Community College; Graduating with Honors; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Payton Schlender: Archway Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Campus Visit Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Honors Academy Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Nebraska Strong Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Pre-Health Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University
— Caleb Schoenherr: Academic Achievement Award; Copper Scholar-South Dakota School of Mines; Elks Student of the Month; Elks Teen Student of the Month; Graduating with Distinction; National Honor Society; One Year All A Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Principal's List or Honor Roll-4 years; South Dakota Advantage Award-South Dakota School of Mines
— Jordyn Schommer: Bel Air Elementary Scholarship; David Distinguished Scholar-University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Elks Teen Student of the Month; Four year; three sport athlete; Gene Whealy Memorial Track Scholarship; Heartland Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference Girls Basketball; Heartland Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference Track and Field; Heartland Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference Volleyball; Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundation Scholarship; Karl Stefan Memorial Scholarship; National Honor Society; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Church Youth of the Year; Northeast Community College Dual Credit Scholarship; Northeast Nebraska All-Academic Team Nominee; Principal's List 4 years; Academic Achievement Award; Four Year All A Award; Graduating with Highest Distinction; NHS Science Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Sierra Schroeder: Board of Governors Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Campus Visit Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University; Nebraska Strong Scholarship-Nebraska Wesleyan University
— Cameron Sothan: National Honor Society; NHS Theatre Boosters Scholarship; Graduating with Distinction
— Tyson Stelling: Graduating with Distinction; Todd Schlender Memorial Scholarship; Academic Achievement Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Allison Sumner: Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Three Year All A Award
— Annika Thomas: Valedictorian; Academic Achievement Award; Elks Teen of the Year Scholarship; Elks Teen Student of the Month; Four Year All A Award; Graduating with Highest Distinction; John and Louise Looker Memorial Scholarship; Lockheed Martin STEM Scholarship; Leon Harder Memorial Scholarship; Honors College Merit Scholarship; Earl R. Hutton Scholarship; Morrison Merit Scholarship; National Honor Society; NHS Science Award; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Scholarship; Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Scholar Honorable Mention; Omaha-Council Bluff Area Youth Salute; P.E.O. National Star Scholarship; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Woodland Park Elementary Scholarship
— Tanner Thompson: Graduating with Distinction; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Northern Hills Elementary School PTO Scholarship; Ted and Linda (Lanman) Toay Memorial Scholarship; Four Year All A Award; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Justice Tiemens: Peter Kiewit Scholarship-Northeast Community College
— Courtney Ullarich: Academic Achievement Award; Deans Scholarship-Northeast Community College; Graduating with Distinction; President's Award for Academic Excellence
— Karen Volquardsen: Hyacinth Harsch Memorial Scholarship-Northeast Community College
— Alana Werzyn: SCC Freshman Tuition Scholarship-Southeast Community College
— Jacob Westby: NHS Theatre Boosters Scholarship
— Benjamin Wicker: Academic Achievement Award; Four Year All A Award; Graduating with Highest Distinction; National Honor Society; Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Honoree; Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Nominee; President's Award for Academic Excellence; Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha
— Tyler Wilson: Ralph and Florence Walker Memorial Athletic Scholarship
— Allison Wisnieski: Regents Scholarship-University of Nebraska at Omaha; Two Year All A Award; Tyler Butterfield Memorial Band Scholarship; Academic Achievement Award; Graduating with Distinction; President's Award for Academic Excellence