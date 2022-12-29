Northeast Community College is expanding opportunities for first-time and transfer students who are interested in pursuing degrees in programs of study leading to high-wage, high-skill and high-demand (H3) careers.
Last year, Northeast and Nebraska’s other community colleges began a collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to offer up to $5,000 Nebraska Career Scholarships to new students who are Nebraska residents and meet scholarship guidelines to enroll in qualifying programs of study.
Qualifying programs include drafting, electrical construction and control, health information management systems, information technology, machining and manufacturing automation, paramedic, plumbing and welding.
The scholarships come through the Nebraska Career Scholarship Act, which provides funding to colleges and universities throughout the state to increase student access, encourage student enrollment in high-demand careers and grow enrollments.
Amy Kaiser, scholarship and continuing education coordinator at Northeast Community College, said the scholarship is renewable for up to three years for students who remain eligible.
“Northeast will award scholarships, which may be used for tuition and fees, required tools and equipment, textbooks, and room and board, based on the quality and content of the scholarship submission,” Kaiser said. “All recipients will also be required to participate in a Nebraska-based and career-related work experience to connect the next generation of Nebraskans to opportunities within the state and to gather valuable hands-on and real-world exposure to their career field.”
During the 2021-22 academic year, 49 Nebraska Career Scholarships totaling $214,000 were awarded to students. Five welding recipients and one plumbing scholarship recipient received diplomas at the conclusion of the academic year in May. Of the 49 students, 27 recipients returned in the 2022-23 academic year and have been awarded an additional $66,000 during the first semester.
In the 2022-23 academic year, 56 scholarships totaling $138,000 have been awarded to new scholarships recipients.
Kaiser said a feature of the Nebraska Career Scholarship is that every recipient must complete a career-related work experience before the final term of their program.
“Many of the degree programs have internships, summer co-ops, clinicals, practicums and professional practice experience built into their programs of study, making this requirement a fairly easy task to complete,” she said. “However, most of the diploma programs do not have this luxury. They must instead seek out their own work experience opportunity for the scholarship requirement.”
To assist diploma students in the program, Northeast has developed a micro-internship contract to provide structure to the experience and provide details and responsibilities of all parties included. Kaiser said it had assisted students enrolled in welding, machining and manufacturing, plumbing and information technology programs, which do not require internships at the present time.
Northeast students who would like to apply for the Nebraska Career Scholarship may use the college’s general scholarship application. Priority is given to students who complete applications turned in by March 1, 2023.
“To date, everyone who has applied and is eligible has been awarded a scholarship,” Kaiser said.
Beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, the Nebraska Career Scholarship will expand its eligible programs of study to include automotive technology and diesel technology.