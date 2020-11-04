Jeff Scherer will remain on Northeast Community College’s board of governors. His at-large position was the only board position contested this year.
He defeated his challenger, Tim Miller of Norfolk, by a vote of 30,156 to 21,125.
This race took an unexpected twist when it was recently realized that Miller was inadvertently omitted from the ballot in Cedar County. Because the college serves 20 counties, voters from all of those counties are able to vote for the at-large candidate.
Had Scherer won by fewer than 5,680 votes, there may have been a run-off. But that won’t be necessary since Scherer won by more than 9,000 votes.
Scherer, who is from Beemer, was originally appointed to the board in 2015 to fill a vacancy. He was reelected in 2016 and ran again because he wants to continue to serve the people of the region, he said.
“I’m really happy to have won,” he said.
He said Northeast offers so many opportunities for students who want a two-year technical degree and those who want to earn credits that can be transferred to another institution.
“There’s not a better value in the state of Nebraska,” he said. “We’re in a good position to continue to grow.”
Miller, who teaches at the college, said he was disappointed in the outcome of the election but may try again. He, too, just wants to serve the students and the people of the region, he said.
Board candidates who ran uncontested included Donovan Ellis for District 1, 11,068 votes; Nicole Sedlacek for District 2, 12,798 votes; Arlan Kuehn for District 3, 8,171 votes; Gene Willers for District 4, 10,675 votes; and Dirk Petersen for District 5, 11,209 votes.