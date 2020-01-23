Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...LIGHT SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF MAINLY AN INCH OR LESS. PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&