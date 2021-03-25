If the rain quits and the sunshine returns as expected, work on resurfacing some of Madison County’s asphalt roads should begin next week.
Troy Uhlir, chairman of the Madison County board of commissioners, has been working with Dick Johnson, the county’s road superintendent, and Western Engineering of Harlan, Iowa, to make arrangements for it to happen.
Western Engineering was awarded $5.36 million in contracts for projects around the county during a February meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners. The contracts cover nearly 19 miles of roads around Madison County.
Uhlir said one of the new tools the county is using to repair some of the roads is a stabilization process. After 5 inches of milling has been taken off, the millings are pulverized and then mixed with water and concrete to a depth of 10 inches. In some places, the asphalt is removed all the way to the dirt base.
The finished 10-inch base is like concrete and must have traffic stay off it for up to six days. It can be sooner if the weather is warm and conditions are dry.
Once the stabilization mixture is dry, Western will then add 3 to 5 inches of asphalt on top of that base.
Uhlir said roads that don’t get the stabilization treatment will be patched before asphalt resurfacing. The patching helps to prevent the roads from wearing out if there is a spot worn to the base.
So how does the county know if a road needs patching or stabilization?
Uhlir said it depends on a few factors, including the condition of the soil. There are some places in the county that are mostly sand, so the stabilization base is needed. In addition, some places the roads are so wet and in such bad shape that the base is gone. In those areas, it is best to do the stabilization, which is about like starting over.
The amount of asphalt used to cover the base depends on the studies that were done earlier, which tracked the amount of traffic and type of vehicles on the road. That includes whether there are a lot of trucks or heavy farm implements, Uhlir said.
And any place there needs to be stabilized, then there must be shoulder work as well. Finally, a company will come back in and seed the shoulders to help prevent erosion.
Western Engineering will set up an asphalt plant on Eisenhower Avenue near Norfolk in the same place as last year.
The schedule of road work is as follows:
— Newman Grove Northeast, which is 824th Road from Highway 45 to 540th Avenue (closed to traffic). Highway signing, March 29; milling, March 29-April 1; stabilization, March 31-April 6. asphalt, April 5-9; shouldering, April 12-15; seeding, May 3-5.
— Meadow Grove North, which is 539th Avenue, 844th to 846th Road (open to traffic). Highway signing, April 4; patching, April 5-7; milling, April 8-10. asphalt, April 12-14.
— Tilden East, which is 843rd Road, Highway 275 to 535th Avenue (closed to traffic). Highway signing, April 6; milling, April 2-7; stabilization, April 8-12; asphalt, April 15-20; shouldering, April 18-21; seeding, May 6-10.
— Norfolk Southeast, which is 838th Road, 550th to 554th Avenue (open to traffic). Highway signing, April 8; patching, April 9-16; milling, April 19-22; asphalt, April 26-May 4.
— Battle Creek East, which is 840th Road, 547th to 549th Avenue (closed to traffic). Highway signing, April 8; milling, April 9-15; stabilization, April 14-19; asphalt, April 21-27; shouldering, April 27-May 3; seeding, May 11-13.
— Norfolk Southeast II, which is Coolidge Avenue, 557th Avenue (Victory Road) to Grandview (open to traffic). Highway signing, April 15; patching, April 16-19; milling, April 25; asphalt, May 5.
— Norfolk Southwest, which is 552nd Avenue, 838th Road to North Airport Road (closed to traffic). Highway signing, April 19; milling, April 16-18; stabilization, April 20-23; asphalt, May 6-12; shouldering, May 4-6; seeding, May 14-17.
— Norfolk Southeast III, which is Sherwood Road, 556th Avenue to Grandview (likely open to traffic, uncertain). Highway signing, April 19; patching, April 20-23; milling, May 3-4; asphalt, May 13-17.
— Norfolk South, South First Street, Sherwood Road to one-half mile south (closed to traffic). Highway signing, April 23; milling, April 24; stabilization, April 25-26; asphalt, May 18-19; shouldering May 20-21; seeding, May 18-20.
— Norfolk Southeast IV, Grandview, Sherwood Road to Coolidge Avenue (open to traffic). Highway signing, April 23; patching, April 26-May 6; milling, May 17; asphalt, May 20-21.
— Norfolk Southeast V, Channel Road, Grandview (Coolidge Avenue) to Highway 24 (open to traffic). Highway signing, April 17; patching, April 19-20; milling, May 18; asphalt, May 24-25.
— Hadar Road (closest to Norfolk portion), Eisenhower Avenue to one-half mile north (open to traffic). Highway signing, April 20; patching, April 22; milling, May 19; asphalt, May 26.