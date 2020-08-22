Scams at work in Stanton County

Several Stanton residents have been contacted by scammers claiming to be with the Social Security Administration who told them they had warrants out for their arrest and needed to give up personal information to take care of those warrants.
At least two of those contacted did give out their information, including Social Security numbers to the scammers, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
Unger advises that no one should ever give personal information out over the phone, and that legitimate organizations don’t use phone calls or social media to contact you demanding personal information, money or threatening your arrest.
The sheriff’s office asks residents not to provide any personal or financial information over the phone and contact the entity in question directly to verify any problems they may have with you or your accounts, Unger said.